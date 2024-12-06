Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Wandile Duba vows 'frustrated and hungry' Kaizer Chiefs 'will make fans happy' against Polokwane City

Premier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityKaizer ChiefsW. Duba

The young attacker concedes they underperformed in their last outing and will be aiming at making amends this weekend.

  • Chiefs threw away a healthy lead to draw vs Royal AM
  • Amakhosi play Polokwane on Sunday
  • Duba reveals feeling in the team
