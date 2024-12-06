Wandile Duba vows 'frustrated and hungry' Kaizer Chiefs 'will make fans happy' against Polokwane City

BackpageSeth WillisWandile Duba vows 'frustrated and hungry' Kaizer Chiefs 'will make fans happy' against Polokwane CityPremier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityKaizer ChiefsW. DubaThe young attacker concedes they underperformed in their last outing and will be aiming at making amends this weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs threw away a healthy lead to draw vs Royal AMAmakhosi play Polokwane on SundayDuba reveals feeling in the teamFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱