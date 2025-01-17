Wandile Duba and Sage Stephens, Orlando Pirates vs StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Wandile Duba ready to save Kaizer Chiefs millions! 'If I'm played as no.9, I will give Amakhosi what they want'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedKaizer ChiefsSekhukhune UnitedW. DubaN. Nabi

The youngster is confident of getting goals regularly if he gets a chnace to be the club's focal point.

  • Duba is a Chiefs Academy graduate
  • He has been playing wide
  • The youngster makes a plea to Nabi
