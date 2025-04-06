Wandile Duba makes huge Nedbank Cup claim ahead of beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs facing Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-final clash - 'We promise, we will deliver it for them'
The Soweto giants are left with the PSL's biggest knockout competition as the only chance of ending the season with a piece of silverware.
- Chiefs are enduring a tough PSL campaign
- But they are in the Nedbank Cup semis
- Duba is confident of winning the Nedbank Cup