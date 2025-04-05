Gaston Sirino, Mpho Mvelase & Thamsanqa Masiya, Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs' woes continue after extending winless run to four matches in PSL following TS Galaxy slip-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns blockbuster showdown in Nedbank Cup

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCupN. NabiW. DubaM. Mbunjana

The Soweto giants failed to win for a fourth successive Premier Soccer League match following a stalemate with the Rockets at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs hosted TS Galaxy in Limpopo
  • The two sides could not separate each other
  • But Amakhosi returned to position eight
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match