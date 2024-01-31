Virgil van Dijk gets away with one! Why VAR denied Chelsea a penalty against Liverpool despite Reds' captain seeming to trip Conor Gallagher - explained

James Hunsley
Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Liverpool vs ChelseaLiverpoolChelseaPremier LeagueVirgil van DijkConor Gallagher

Virgil van Dijk was fortunate not to give away a penalty against Chelsea on Wednesday, after the Liverpool captain appeared to trip Conor Gallagher.

  • Chelsea get rare chance at Anfield
  • Van Dijk appears to trip Gallagher
  • VAR decided not to intervene

