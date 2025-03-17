Virgil van Dijk reveals when his Liverpool future will be resolved amid contract uncertainty as he urges Reds to 'work their a*ses off' to clinch Premier League title after Carabao Cup heartbreak
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk provided an update on his future as he urged his team-mates to give their all to win the Premier League.
- Van Dijk urged colleagues to give their best to win title
- Provided update on his future
- Reds lost twice last week