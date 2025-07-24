FBL-ENG-PR-PRESTON-LIVERPOOL-FRIENDLYAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Let's see what happens' - Virgil van Dijk hints at more Liverpool transfer business after blockbuster summer window

V. van Dijk
Liverpool
A. Isak
Transfers
Premier League

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has suggested the club’s summer business may not be over, sparking further speculation about a possible move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Reds, who have already spent close to £300 million in this transfer window, appear determined to strengthen their squad even further before the new season kicks off.

  • Liverpool are spending big this summer
  • Have already signed Wirtz & Ekitike in attack
  • Also linked with Rodrygo & Isak in the summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next Match