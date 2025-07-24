'Let's see what happens' - Virgil van Dijk hints at more Liverpool transfer business after blockbuster summer window
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has suggested the club’s summer business may not be over, sparking further speculation about a possible move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Reds, who have already spent close to £300 million in this transfer window, appear determined to strengthen their squad even further before the new season kicks off.
- Liverpool are spending big this summer
- Have already signed Wirtz & Ekitike in attack
- Also linked with Rodrygo & Isak in the summer