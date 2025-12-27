Getty Images Sport
'I like the pressure' - Virgil van Dijk claims Liverpool relishing struggles under Arne Slot as Reds look to salvage stuttering start to campaign
Jota's death 'was a shock to the whole world'
Jota, along with brother Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, in July when the tyre on their Lamborghini blew out as they passed a vehicle on their way to Santander. Both players were driving from Porto to the city in Spain to catch a ferry back to England in time for pre-season after doctors advised against flying following minor surgery.
The footballing world mourned the sudden loss of the professional players, and Liverpool have been forced to play through the emotions that came with losing a teammate and friend. Speaking with The Times, Van Dijk recalls when he found out about Jota's passing. "I had just landed back in the UK after a family holiday when I received the phone call," the Netherlands international said.
"That is something that I will never forget, unfortunately. It was very, very difficult, very difficult to digest. It was a shock to the whole world."
"In the months after, you try to be the best version of yourself, being there for the players, for the team, for the staff, but especially for Rute [Jota’s widow].
"You want to make sure everyone is looked after - her, the kids, Andre and Diogo’s parents - and the club did an amazing job up until now. But I expected nothing else because the club is an amazing club, a caring club. The most important thing was his family - and it still is."
'I like the pressure' Van Dijk admits
Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield today in what will be the first game between Jota's former English sides since his passing over the summer. The forward initially joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2017 before moving to Molineux permanently in 2018. He then went on to sign for Liverpool in 2020, and was instrumental in the 2024/25 Premier League title success.
However, the Reds' title defence has been disappointing to say the least. Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League meeting with Wolves 10 points off league leaders Arsenal, though they are unbeaten in five in the league, winning the last two against Brighton and Tottenham, respectively.
A sub-par start to the campaign saw pressure mount on Arne Slot as the team struggled in their second season under the Dutchman. After a rough couple of months, Liverpool look to have turned a corner and can go fourth with a win over Wolves today, and Van Dijk has admitted that he "likes" the pressure that comes with trying to be on the highest level.
"I like the pressure and I want to be on the highest level," the Reds skipper stated.
Reds skipper backing new players to succeed
The stuttering start to the campaign comes after the Reds invested heavily over the summer. Indeed, Liverpool added Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to the frontline in the off-season, while Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni also arrived to bolster the defence. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili also secured his move to Liverpool from Anfield.
Combined with the new contracts for talisman Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk, it was an exciting period for the Reds, but the new additions, Ekitike aside, haven't quite lived up to expectations. Isak, who is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines having suffered an ankle fracture at Tottenham last week, scored just his second league goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Spurs. Wirtz, meanwhile, directly contributed to his first Premier League goal in the north London success.
Van Dijk, though, believes talk that "teams are figuring us out" and blame of the new players is undeserved, and feels the summer arrivals will succeed at Anfield. "When things are not going well, there’s been a lot of talk about new players," the 34-year-old said. "But we have also been playing many games with the same players, apart from maybe one, and we still didn’t get a result.
"Looking ahead, I’m absolutely convinced and full of confidence that all players who have joined us will succeed. When anyone goes to a new job, you need a bit of time.
"But, listen, that player is progressing, he’s getting into the team, he’s getting used to the way we want to play, he’s getting used to the values of the club, he’s getting used to the intensity of the Premier League, the Champions League, playing every three or four days.
"Mentally, it takes a bit of time. I’m pretty confident that things will absolutely work out, and all of them will be very important for the club."
Van Dijk expected to captain Liverpool vs Wolves
Van Dijk has been an ever-present for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League this season and he's expected to start at the heart of the Reds defence again today when the Reds take on Wolves today.
Liverpool are currently level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, though they have a game in hand over the latter after United's 1-0 win over Newcastle on Friday night.
