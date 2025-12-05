'He does everything wrong' - Virgil van Dijk branded a 'coward' by former Premier League star in brutal rant

Van Dijk has never hesitated to call out mediocrity. After the damaging home loss to Nottingham Forest last month, he admitted that Liverpool had become "a mess", urging teammates and himself to take accountability. Ibrahima Konate and new left-back Milos Kerkez have absorbed most of the media pressure in recent weeks. Even Van Dijk’s bizarre concession of a penalty in the subsequent defeat to PSV Eindhoven failed to ignite widespread condemnation. That equilibrium was shattered on Wednesday night when ESPN pundit Burley ripped into the Liverpool skipper in a withering outburst.

He said: "I’m fed up sitting here and (listening to people saying) ‘it’s Mo Salah not playing well, Florian Wirtz can’t find his feet, Alexander Isak, Ekitike, the midfield's dynamic has changed’. He (Van Dijk) is the barometer of what is wrong this year. He is supposed to be the leader. All he has done all season is throw Kerkez under the bus, (and) throw his arms up in the air. He is making as many mistakes as any other player. Every game, you could watch him and go … ‘what’s he doing?’."

