Richie Mills

Vinicius Junior has secret meeting with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique as Real Madrid star joins business venture in Brazil

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridG. PiqueBarcelonaLaLiga

Real Madrid star Vincius Junior reportedly had a secret meeting with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

  • Kings League launching in Brazil
  • Pique meets with Vinicius Jr
  • Talks over Brazilian being involved
