Vinicius Jr pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with iconic goal celebration in Real Madrid's Champions League win – and there is no ‘Siuuuu’ to be heard
Vinicius Jr paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo when delivering an iconic goal celebration at Real Madrid, but there was no ‘Siuuuu’ to be heard.
- Brazilian forward on target against Leipzig
- Mimicked celebration of Portuguese superstar
- Fills the same No.7 shirt at Santiago Bernabeu