Revealed: Why Vinicius Jr can play in Real Madrid's next match despite red card for shoving Valencia goalkeeper while Brazil hero may avoid three-match ban
Vinicius Junior can still play in Real Madrid's next match in the Copa del Rey despite seeing red for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
- Vinicius shoved Dimitrievski after being provoked
- The Brazilian forward was sent off for his actions
- Yet he could still be available in the Copa del Rey