Vinicius Junior, what are you doing?! Real Madrid star sent off for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before Luka Modric & Jude Bellingham strike to seal comeback win

Vinicius Junior was sent off for petulantly shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski as Real Madrid played out a wild game against Valencia.

Vinicius was given marching orders in the 79th minute

Brazilian lost his temper and shoved Valencia's keeper

Dimitrievski made the most of the situation as he fell to the ground Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱