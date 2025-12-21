Vinicius Jr's escape plan?! Real Madrid winger drops social media hint after fleeing Bernabeu boos for sunny Dubai

Bayern Munich legends Oliver Kahn and Dietmar Hamann delivered a damning verdict on Alonso’s tumultuous start at Madrid earlier this month. While the legendary goalkeeper Kahn argued the Spaniard’s tactical obsession clashes with the club’s DNA, Hamann claimed the squad are now 'untrainable' after Vinicius was allowed to undermine the manager’s authority.

Speaking on Sky Sport Germany, former Bayern CEO Kahn suggested that these struggles were inevitable because Alonso's philosophy is fundamentally incompatible with the 'Galactico' culture. "It is no surprise because his idea does not fit Real Madrid," Kahn explained. "The approach Xabi pursues with this system football and positional play requires very specific players. At Real Madrid, however, completely different football is played.

"It is about freedom and individuality; players do not want to be pressed into systems there, and that is the great misunderstanding. You need a coach who finds the best way to bring superstars together, but not one who starts explaining to them that they must play a very specific system."

"The decline began with the FIFA Ballon d'Or, when Vini Jr. and the whole club boycotted the event," Hamann then added. "That gave Vini the feeling he is bigger than the club. Then came Barcelona, when he was substituted after 70 minutes, made a huge fuss, and received no punishment.

"The coach was finished after that, and now this is just a consequence of what has happened in the last few months. At the moment, they are unmanageable. It took five or six months to burn the hottest stock on the coaching market, and if an Alonso can't manage it, then God have mercy on whoever follows him."