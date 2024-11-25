Vinicius Jr blames 'crazy calendar' for muscle injury as Real Madrid star is ruled out for weeks

(C)Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleVinicius Jr blames 'crazy calendar' for muscle injury as Real Madrid star is ruled out for weeksVinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaChampions LeagueLiverpool vs Real MadridLiverpoolVinicius Junior has blamed his muscular injury on the hectic football calendar after the Real Madrid star was ruled out for around three weeks.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVinicius suffers muscle injury to thighCould miss close to three weeks of actionBlames the football calendar for injuryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱