Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany showed 'courage' by dropping Harry Kane for 'top speed and high intensity' as record-breaking Bayern Munich earn praise from Lothar Matthaus
Bayern stroll to victory without Kane or Olise
Kompany made seven changes to his starting lineup from the win against Koln as Bayern cruised to a 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Leverkusen on Saturday. The Bayern manager opted to rest key players such as Kane, Diaz and Olise, giving several squad members the opportunity to impress. Nicolas Jackson, Serge Gnabry and Tom Bischoff were among those who came into the starting XI, and all three played crucial roles in Bayern’s dominant performance.
The changes paid off handsomely as Bayern maintained their perfect start to the season. Gnabry opened the scoring with a composed finish following a swift counter-attack, before Jackson doubled the lead with a well-timed header between two defenders. The victory was sealed when Raphael Guerreiro’s dangerous cross was deflected into his own net by Leverkusen defender Loic Bade.
At his post-match press conference, Kompany said he felt the game against Leverkusen was the ideal moment to rotate the squad, given that Bayern face Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial Champions League fixture on Tuesday. “Of course we’re always better when Harry plays and is in top form," he said. "But today it felt like the other guys were also ready – and now we have a rested Harry. Everyone always asks me: When does Harry get a break? When does Lucho [Diaz] get a break? Today just felt like the ideal moment.
“Many thought something could go wrong today. The opponent probably thought that too. But for me, the important thing was to attack it with fire. It’s sometimes dangerous, but at some point, you have to do it, otherwise you don’t need to build a squad.”
The courage to make these changes was lauded by former Germany midfielder Matthaus, who applauded Kompany for the bravery he showed.
- Getty Images Sport
Matthaus praises Kompany's selections
In his column for Sky Sport, Matthaus praised the courage shown by Kompany to rest his star players and show faith in the rest of the squad to get the job done. He wrote: "Kompany showed courage. Kane, Diaz and Olise might have liked to play from the start, but it's also about the atmosphere in the team and the trust that the manager shows in the other players."
He added that rotating the squad not only helps with workload management but also boosts team morale, as Kompany chose to play the reserve players against a strong Leverkusen side. "After the exhausting cup match in Koln, the changes to the starting line-up were important, and not just for managing fatigue.
"He showed his trust in them by playing them against a Leverkusen side that had recently been in good form, rather than against a relegation candidate."
Recipe for Bayern's success
Bayern have made a perfect start to the season, winning all 15 matches across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, and Champions League. Their flawless form has led Koln coach Lukas Kwasniok to label them strong contenders for the treble. Their success can be attributed to manager Kompany, who has introduced a tactical system built on perseverance and sacrifice. The approach has brought the best out of his squad, particularly Kane and Konrad Laimer, who was recently labelled "world-class" by Austria teammate David Alaba.
Matthaus believes that continuing the winning streak is entirely up to the players themselves, noting that their recipe for success has been hard work, speed, and intensity.
"It is entirely up to Bayern themselves to extend their winning streak. They are not arrogant, but remain humble. Their work rate is outstanding," he added.
“Everything is executed by every player in every position at top speed and with maximum intensity.“
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern face big test against PSG
Kompany and Bayern will look to make it 16 wins in 16 games when they face PSG in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. Kompany will hope that the rest given to his three star players will provide them with renewed energy to help Bayern secure a win over PSG..
Advertisement