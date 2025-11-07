Getty/GOAL
Vincent Kompany and Pep Guardiola in 'regular contact' as Bayern Munich boss names Man City mentor 'key' in his bright coaching career
Kompany's mentorship under guardiola
Kompany joined Manchester City in 2008 and went on to spend 11 successful years at the club, becoming one of its most iconic captains. During his time in Manchester, he played under several managers, but it was under Guardiola, between 2016 and 2019, that his tactical understanding of the game reached new heights. Kompany made 62 appearances under Guardiola, scoring six goals and providing two assists, while playing a key role in City’s dominant era. Together, they won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, along with the FA Cup in 2019.
Guardiola’s focus on positional play, ball control and tactical flexibility had a strong influence on Kompany. His current coaching style shows that impact, as he uses a similar system based on structured build up play, fluid attacking movements, and disciplined pressing. These principles have shaped the way he manages his teams.
Kompany confirms 'regular contact' with Guardiola
"Pep played a very important role in my career as a player and my development as a coach," Kompany said at a press conference when asked about his current relationship with the Catalan coach. "He is currently busy getting back to the top of the Premier League, we are in regular contact and get along well."
After finishing a disappointing third in the Premier League by City’s lofty standards in the 2024-25 season, Guardiola's team are currently second, six points behind league leaders Arsenal.
Bayern's resurgence under Kompany
Bayern's incredible start to the season continues, with the team winning all 16 of their matches across all competitions so far. Their flawless run has caught the attention of many, with Koln coach Lukas Kwasniok declaring Bayern strong contenders for the treble this season. Much of the team’s success has been attributed to Kompany’s distinctive style of play, which emphasises perseverance, sacrifice and collective responsibility. His approach has revitalised several players, most notably star striker Harry Kane and midfielder Konrad Laimer, both of whom have thrived under his leadership.
Kane has maintained his scoring consistency, while Laimer has earned widespread praise for his tireless work rate and tactical intelligence. Kompany’s man management and commitment to discipline have brought unity and balance to Bayern’s squad. Bayern and France defender Dayot Upamecano has experienced a resurgence under Kompany after struggling for consistency under former coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. The French centre-back has openly praised Kompany, calling him an example to follow both on and off the pitch.
In a recent interview, Upamecano said: “We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City. He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense.”
Kompany's pursuit of Guardiola's record
Bayern will travel to face Union Berlin on Saturday as they look to continue their perfect start to the season. A win would see Kompany equal his mentor Guardiola’s record of 10 consecutive victories in his first 10 Bundesliga matches of a campaign, a milestone the former Barcelona boss set during the 2015-16 season. They are already five points clear of nearest challengers RB Leipzig.
Bayern fans will be eager to see star striker Kane continue his fine form and get on the scoresheet once again against a team sitting 10th in the table and coming off the back of a goalless draw against Freiburg. With Bayern already showing remarkable consistency and confidence under Kompany, another win would further underline their dominance and strengthen their status as favourites for the Bundesliga title.
