'We actually deserved to win' - Vincent Kompany defends Bayern Munich despite Bundesliga leaders failing to get a single shot on target against dominant Bayer Leverkusen
Vincent Kompany defended Bayern Munich's dismal performance after they were forced to share the spoils against a dominant Bayer Leverkusen.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern held to a 0-0 draw by Leverkusen
- Were toothless in attack and had just two shots
- Kompany claimed that his men "deserved to win"