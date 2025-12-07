Getty Images Sport
Viktor Gyokeres makes 'creativity' demand to Arsenal team-mates after Gunners slip up in Premier League title race with Aston Villa defeat
- AFP
Arsenal crashed to second league defeat of the season
Villa went ahead with 10 minutes of the first half to play at Villa Park in Saturday's lunchtime kick off as Matty Cash rifled past David Raya from close range. Arsenal were level shortly after the restart as Leandro Trossard scored his fourth league goal of the season having been introduced at the break in the Midlands.
However, the Villans threw a spanner in Arsenal's title pursuit as Emiliano Buendia scored a last-gasp winner for Unai Emery's side to condemn Arsenal to just their second league defeat of the season.
The result means Arsenal have now won just two of their last five league matches, and the dip in form has seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just two points, with Manchester City hot on their heels. Star striker Gyokeres, meanwhile, has issued his demands to his teammates after Saturday's Midlands reverse.
Arsenal 'disappointed' with Villa defeat, claims Gyokeres
After the game, Gyokeres delivered his verdict on the game and admitted that the dressing room was downbeat following the loss at Villa. "We are of course disappointed with the result," the Swede said after Saturday's defeat.
"It’s not a great feeling right now, but it’s only December and there are a lot of games to play. You can always find some positives, but it’s still a very difficult way to lose a football game. It’s tough right now, but we’ll look forward to the next one soon."
Gyokeres, who has endured a spell on the sidelines recently owing to a hamstring injury, has netted just four league goals following his arrival from Portuguese giants Sporting CP over the summer.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
'We have to keep creating chances'
The 27-year-old last scored in Arsenal's 2-0 win at Burnley last month, but insists that if the Gunners continue to create chances then the goals will flow.
"We have to keep creating chances and get shots on goal because then you’ll eventually score more goals. So yes, that’s of course a positive and we just need to do things in between also a bit better," Gyokeres added after the Villa reverse.
"It’s football. If you score in the last few seconds or minutes, that is an unbelievable feeling, so it goes both ways. Today, unfortunately, it was the other way. It’s tough, but you learn from it. If we focus on what we can control and do in our favour and focus on the next game, we’ll be better, I think."
Arsenal now turn their attention to the Champions League as they take on Belgian side Club Brugge in midweek before they face winless Wolves at Molineux next weekend as the Gunners seek to get their title push back on track.
'That's the league'
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, spoke about the impact of the defeat at Villa on Saturday, which combined with City's 3-0 win over Sunderland means the north London side sit just two points clear at the top of the table. "That's the league," Arteta started following the 2-1 defeat.
"You go to Old Trafford, you go to St James Park, you go to Chelsea, you come here - we've been in a lot of difficult grounds and today the result could have been different.
"The reality is not, and that's the step that we have to make. We've been 18 games unbeaten and still we are there, very close to each other. That's the level of the league and we know that.
"That's the opportunity that we have ahead of us and that's it. Now it's time to bounce back. They have given me all the right reasons to think that we're going to continue to perform at the same level, because what the boys tried to do today, again, with the schedule that we had, it was amazing. So, [we] move on."
Advertisement