VIDEO: What were Chelsea thinking?! Joao Felix scores debut goal for AC Milan minutes after replacing Christian Pulisic as Blues loanee produces exquisite dink over Roma goalkeeper
Chelsea may already be cursing their decision to let Joao Felix join AC Milan, with the Portuguese netting a sublime debut goal for the Rossoneri.
- Portuguese left Stamford Bridge on loan
- Will see out the season in Italy
- Off the mark in Coppa Italia contest