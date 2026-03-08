VIDEO: Tottenham mocked by Lincoln City fans ahead of Spurs' potential relegation from Premier League

The managerial situation at Tottenham has done little to calm the nerves of the Spurs faithful. Igor Tudor took over from Thomas Frank last month on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, but his arrival has failed to trigger the desired bounce.

Speaking after Thursday's defeat to Palace, Tudor was defensive regarding the club’s overall direction but praised the effort of his players. He stated: "I don't want to speak about the club. I want to be positive. I cannot tell the guys nothing in the end after this game. They gave everything. Unfortunately, we pay every detail. We pay every detail. If we can say that red card is a detail, there is always something to say. With all the problems we have now, missing the defenders today, missing the full-backs, these are the problems we already know."