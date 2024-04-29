VIDEO: Thiago Silva says goodbye! Legendary centre-back announces he will LEAVE Chelsea this summer in emotional message to fans - but Brazilian vows to return
A tearful Thiago Silva has revealed that he will be leaving Chelsea in the summer, with a four-year stint at Stamford Bridge being brought to a close.
- South American joined the Blues in 2020
- Has won the Champions League while in England
- Expected to head home at 39 years of age