Sir Alex FergusonGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Sir Alex Ferguson throws fist in the air & celebrates with pals - including Sam Allardyce - as ex-Man Utd manager's horse Monmiral wins at Cheltenham

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Alex Ferguson had a day to remember at the Cheltenham Festival as his horses claimed back-to-back victories, sending him into fits of jubilation.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Monmiral was pegged at 25/1 before the race
  • Stunned bookies by winning the race
  • Ferguson bagged a handsome £50,000 in prize money

Editors' Picks