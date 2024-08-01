VIDEO: Saudi Arabia unveil futuristic stadium concepts for 2034 World Cup matches as Cristiano Ronaldo endorses plans that include 92,000-capacity 'mega-stadium' and a pitch 350 metres above ground
The futuristic stadium designs that feature in Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2034 World Cup have been revealed, with endorsement from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bidders invited from Asia and Oceania
- Saudi the only runners in that race
- Ambitious plans for event drawn up