VIDEO: 'Runs like a wild horse' - Riccardo Calafiori mocked by Mansfield Town after Gunners knock League One side out of FA Cup
Calafiori TikTok jibe
Mansfield uploaded a highly-edited clip to TikTok featuring a voiceover from outspoken Arsenal personality Lee Gunner. As footage shows the former Bologna defender galloping up the pitch, the audio mocks him for running "like a wild horse". The compilation then cuts to a visibly-baffled Calafiori repeatedly asking "Why?" in response to a young Mansfield supporter allegedly throwing a rude hand gesture in his direction, as per Tribuna. Calafiori endured a mixed afternoon against the lower-league opposition and was eventually forced off with an injury, though he remains a firm fan favourite among the travelling Arsenal support for his relentless work rate.
Watch the clip
Arteta provides concerning injury update
Arteta had opted to rotate heavily, resting star names like Declan Rice and Viktor Gyokeres, although Calafiori and Leandro Trossard were both picked in the starting XI. The decision may have backfired as both players were unable to finish the game - the Belgium international was the first to come off, requiring treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Piero Hincapie after 38 minutes.
Then, in the 76th minute, Calafiori went down clutching his leg and was eventually replaced by youngster Jaden Dixon. Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, a concerned Arteta confirmed that the double substitution was not tactical, admitting that both players were struggling with physical issues that forced his hand during the closing stages of the match.
The Arsenal boss was blunt about the condition of his stars, stating as per Football London: "Both of them, they had little niggles. They were not comfortable to continue. And I knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we’re playing today. So we had to take them off." This news is particularly frustrating for the Gunners’ faithful, as Calafiori has only recently returned from a muscle injury that kept him on the sidelines for 10 matches.
Big tests loom for the Gunners
Arsenal now face a nervous wait to see if the Italian will be available for a season-defining run of fixtures. With the March international break approaching, the north London side must navigate a two-legged Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen and a Premier League clash with Everton. The timing of the injuries could not be worse for Arteta, who is desperately trying to manage his squad’s fitness while competing on four different fronts for silverware this term.
The ultimate goal remains the club's trip to Wembley on March 22, where they are scheduled to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Having the energy of Calafiori available to his squad will provide Arteta with more options as the north Londoners attempt to win trophies on multiple fronts. For now, the defender will have to focus on recovery and deal with the 'banter' being dished out by the League One club.