Ruben Amorim speaks for the first time since Man Utd exit as sacked head coach seen out walking on snow-covered streets

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has had his say on what should happen next at Old Trafford, telling the BBC: "I think the original mistake was to try and replicate Sir Alex Ferguson because you aren't going to get another one. You have got to adapt to the situation that you find yourselves in right here and right now. In my opinion, that is where a proper sporting director comes in to play. They should be an overseer of what is going on.

"We heard Ruben Amorim and his cryptic comments point a finger in that direction but there are always two sides to every story. But I really think in terms of Manchester United and where they have gone, they do seem as far away [from the Premier League title] as they have been for 10 years. Last season they were 15th. This season they are sitting in sixth and it's still a salvageable season in terms of league position and with the variety of results that are going on. They could very well still get into the Champions League spot but as a title contender, they are still quite a way away."