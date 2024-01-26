VIDEO: Rob McElhenney absolutely roasted by wife Kaitlin Olson over golfing technique as Wrexham co-owner shows off his swing on Farmers Insurance Open

Brendan Madden
Golf Swing Rob McElhenney Getty/X @RMcElhenney
WrexhamLeague TwoShowbiz

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney found himself brought back down to earth after wife Kaitlin Olson brutally critiqued his golf swing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Olsson offers brutal assessment of husband's tee shot
  • McElhenney had impressed top golfers at Pro-Am
  • Attention turns to huge FA Cup tie

Editors' Picks