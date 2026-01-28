Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Neymar joined by partner Bruna Biancardi & their two children on return to Santos training in heartwarming scenes
Neymar gets back to work
Neymar went under the knife in December after playing through the pain barrier to help save Santos from relegation. The Brazilian superstar then put pen to paper on a contract extension with his boyhood club until December 31, 2026, ending speculation about a potential move away. Neymar is now stepping up his recovery from injury and is back on the training ground, with club president Marcelo Teixeria saying he should be back "soon."
Watch the clip
Neymar was certainly all smiles in front of his partner and their daughters as he got back to work, with the club sharing some heart-warming footage of the family all together at Santos.
World Cup looms for Neymar
Neymar will be eager to get back out on the pitch for Santos in a bid to prove his form and fitness in time for World Cup 2026. There's no guarantee that Neymar will make Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the tournament in North America, Mexico and Canada this summer, particularly as he has not featured for the Selecao since 2023. Ancelotti said back in September that Neymar must prove his fitness to be in the squad, telling ESPN: "We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent. In modern football, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition. If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team. Everyone wants Neymar in the national team in good physical condition. I spoke with him, and I said 'you have time to prepare in the best way to be there and help the team try to do their best in the World Cup."
- AFP
What comes next for Neymar?
Santos are currently focused on the Campeonato Paulista, with Teixeria offering a few clues as to when Neymar could play again. He told reporters: "I'm not sure if he'll return against Sao Paulo , there's no set date. I've been following his work and it's being done well. There's no date, but I believe it's coming soon. The recovery process is scheduled to begin in February. We are working intensely to get Neymar back, not as quickly as possible, but at the right time, so we can count on him for the entire season."
