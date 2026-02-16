Santos swept their way to a resounding 6-0 victory in that contest, with experienced striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa bagging a brace, one of which was assisted by Neymar as he tackled the ball into his team-mate's path. A passionate fan base was given plenty to shout about, with the sight of Neymar rejoining the fold being welcomed by many.

The 34-year-old playmaker went under the knife in December, having played through pain in order to steer Santos clear of relegation danger in their last Serie A campaign. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar did not take long to get back into the groove.

His silky skills were on full display as he tied opponents up in knots, with Neymar clearly not lacking in confidence despite spending more time on the treatment table. He made an instant impact off the bench, with supporters quick to get on their feet.