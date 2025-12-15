VIDEO: Mason Greenwood fires in fine late Marseille winner against Monaco to send Roberto De Zerbi wild on the touchline

Greenwood bagged a midweek brace for Marseille as they picked up three precious points against Union St Gilloise in Champions League competition. He was back doing the business on the domestic stage when facing Monaco.

Inspiration was required from somewhere as that contest headed into the final eight minutes. Marseille were able to create one more golden opportunity, with the ball moved across the edge of the box and into Greenwood around the penalty spot. He made no mistake when crashing a well-struck strike into the roof of the net with his left foot.