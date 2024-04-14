VIDEO: Mary Earps somehow denies Lauren James with unbelievable acrobatic save to protect Man Utd's 2-1 lead over Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final - before bellowing X-rated message to team-mates
Mary Earps pulled off a stunning acrobatic save to deny England team-mate Lauren James during Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea.
- Red Devils raced into early lead
- James gave Blues hope before half-time
- Shot at silverware up for grabs