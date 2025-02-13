Chido Obi-Martin Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Get him in the first team! Man Utd wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin scores ANOTHER hat-trick as Red Devils' U18s thump Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueC. Obi

Manchester United may already have the prolific striker they are crying out for, with teenage wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin scoring another hat-trick.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Red Devils lacking a spark at senior level
  • Have plenty of goals in their academy system
  • Into the quarter-finals of FA Youth Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match