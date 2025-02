Manchester City were left stunned after Jamie Donley's 40-yard drive - that ricocheted off Stefan Ortega - gave Leyton Orient a shock FA Cup lead.

Spurs loanee Donley strikes from 40 yards

Spurs loanee Donley strikes from 40 yards

Goes in off City goalkeeper Ortega