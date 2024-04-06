Erling Haaland Kevin de BruyneGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Man City fashion wars! Erling Haaland & Kevin De Bruyne clash over striker's Dolce & Gabbana jacket in tense dressing room moment

Erling HaalandKevin De BruyneShowbizFashionManchester CityPremier League

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne got involved in a full blown fashion war over a Dolce & Gabbana jacket in a tense dressing room moment.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Bruyne not impressed with Haaland's trendy jacket
  • Labelled it as an "internal battle" with the striker
  • Haaland hit back with a straight "not good" remark

Editors' Picks