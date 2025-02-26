FBL-CONCACAF-CHAMPIONS-MIAMI-KANSAS CITYAFP
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Lionel Messi hits a ROCKET! All angles of Inter Miami captain's unstoppable volleyed goal vs Sporting KC as Javier Mascherano's side book spot in CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16

L. MessiInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CityCONCACAF Champions CupL. SuarezMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi scored a sensational volleyed goal against Sporting KC as Inter Miami sealed their berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Inter Miami beat Sporting KC 3-1
  • Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute
  • Sent the crowd into a frenzy with a thunderous strike
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches