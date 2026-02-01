VIDEO: Lionel Messi recreates iconic scorpion kick with legendary goalkeeper Rene Higuita as special guests join Inter Miami in Colombia

They suffered defeat in their first outing of 2026, but have now returned to winning ways. That is because they were able to battle past Atletico Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Inter Miami fell behind in that fixture, but Luis Suarez restored parity 10 minutes into the second half and a stoppage-time own goal from Elkin Rivero settled the contest.
Before a ball was kicked in anger, Messi - making his first trip to Medellin in 15 years - rubbed shoulders with iconic former Colombia international Higuita. He famously made headlines during a friendly outing against England in 1995 - delivering an acrobatic scorpion kick to clear a ball lofted forward by Three Lions midfielder Jamie Redknapp.
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi signed a ball for Higuita, before prodding another towards Higuita that allowed him to recreate his memorable moment from more than three decades ago.