VIDEO: Lionel Messi's India tour descends into chaos as angry fans hurl seats & event organiser is DETAINED after Argentine superstar's Kolkata appearance is 'cut short'

The first date of Messi’s tour of India ended in chaos as disappointed fans raged against the perceived poor organisation of the event. Seats were ripped up and thrown onto the Salt Lake Stadium pitch, with those in attendance incensed at the limited opportunity they were given to see their idol. Video footage from news agency ANI showed fans who had climbed over a fence to hurl objects onto the field.

The prime organiser of the event Satadru Dutta has been detained due to mismanagement following the stadium chaos, and chief minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high-level enquiry.

Messi is in India as part of his 'GOAT Tour 2025', a four-part event where he is scheduled to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a padel tournament and launch charitable initiatives across dates in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.