VIDEO: 'F*cking hell, Rio' - Laura Woods jokingly berates Man Utd legend after Ferdinand interrupts presenter's TNT Sports monologue ahead of Champions League final
Laura Woods blurted out “f*cking hell, Rio” after seeing Manchester United legend Ferdinand interrupt her Champions League final monologue.
- Ex-England star wandered in front of shot
- Initially unaware of what he had done
- Ferdinand severing ties with TNT Sports