VIDEO: 'I'll sit on my own!' - Jordan Henderson jokes about England team bus seating plan as Arsenal target Ivan Toney reveals why he'd wouldn't want to be paired with Gunners star Declan Rice
Jordan Henderson joked why he would sit on his own on the England team bus and Ivan Toney explained his theory on why Declan Rice should be avoided.
- England stars asked about team bus seating plan
- Henderson jokes he would sit all by himself
- Toney explains why he would avoid Rice