VIDEO: Jimmy Anderson eat your heart out! Harry Kane bowled by Declan Rice in game of cricket at England's Euro 2024 camp as Bayern Munich star jokes he 'already had a century'

Harry Kane joked he had already scored a century in a game of cricket after being bowled out by England team-mate Declan Rice.