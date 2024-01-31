James Maddison left FUMING as renowned sh*thouse Neal Maupay copies Tottenham star's darts celebration after netting shock opener for Brentford - pair nearly come to blows

Peter McVitie
Neal Maupay Brentford 2023-24Getty
Tottenham HotspurBrentfordTottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordPremier LeagueNeal MaupayJames Maddison

Neal Maupay and James Maddison almost came to blows after the Brentford star mocked the Tottenham player's celebration on Wednesday.

  • Maupay scored for Brentford against Spurs
  • Copied Maddison's goal celebration
  • Angry England star confronted opponent

