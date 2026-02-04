With Super Bowl LX coming on Sunday, Bayern's social media team are striking while the iron is hot to promote their star players' love of NFL. Kane and Gnabry battled it out to spin an American football, which is in a similar lemon shape to a rugby ball, for as long as possible. Ex-Arsenal man Gnabry edged out his former Tottenham team-mate by a matter of milliseconds.
VIDEO: Harry Kane looks gutted! NFL superfan beaten by Bayern Munich team-mate Serge Gnabry in American football spin challenge
Kane & Gnabry go head-to-head in Super Bowl week
Watch the clip
Kane's love of NFL could lead to new career
Kane has never shied away from his adoration of the NFL, often citing New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, now a partial owner of Championship side Birmingham, as one of his sporting idols.
"I saw a lot of similarities between me and him. No one expected him to do it and it's a story people can relate to, of hard work and never giving up," Kane has said of Brady in the past.
"Self-belief has probably been my biggest strength throughout my career. No matter what, I've always done what I believed is right. That could be training, that could be matches, that could be telling someone they're doing something wrong or not agreeing with what we're doing as a team.
"I think when you're confident in yourself and believe in what you’re doing, you have no fear, almost. I think back to Norwich and Leicester [on loan spells] and I wasn't playing but doing extra training and finishing and had some players laughing and saying, 'I don't know why you're doing that'. All those little moments made me who I am."
Meanwhile, Kane also has aspirations to play in the NFL as a kicker when he hangs up his football boots. "That's at least something that I have in the back of my mind," he has said. "I have the feeling that I still have many, many years ahead of me as a footballer - but so much can happen. Things change so quickly. As I get closer to the end of my football career, I might take a closer look and start practising a bit. Making it to the highest level in two different sports - soccer and football - would be a good idea something very special."
What next for Kane?
Kane is now looking ahead to Bayern Munich's home match against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, aiming to chalk up another win on their way to the title. Later that evening, Super Bowl LX will take place and he will likely be able to watch from the comfort of his Bavarian home.