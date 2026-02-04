VIDEO: Harry Kane looks gutted! NFL superfan beaten by Bayern Munich team-mate Serge Gnabry in American football spin challenge

Kane has never shied away from his adoration of the NFL, often citing New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, now a partial owner of Championship side Birmingham, as one of his sporting idols.

"I saw a lot of similarities between me and him. No one expected him to do it and it's a story people can relate to, of hard work and never giving up," Kane has said of Brady in the past.

"Self-belief has probably been my biggest strength throughout my career. No matter what, I've always done what I believed is right. That could be training, that could be matches, that could be telling someone they're doing something wrong or not agreeing with what we're doing as a team.

"I think when you're confident in yourself and believe in what you’re doing, you have no fear, almost. I think back to Norwich and Leicester [on loan spells] and I wasn't playing but doing extra training and finishing and had some players laughing and saying, 'I don't know why you're doing that'. All those little moments made me who I am."

Meanwhile, Kane also has aspirations to play in the NFL as a kicker when he hangs up his football boots. "That's at least something that I have in the back of my mind," he has said. "I have the feeling that I still have many, many years ahead of me as a footballer - but so much can happen. Things change so quickly. As I get closer to the end of my football career, I might take a closer look and start practising a bit. Making it to the highest level in two different sports - soccer and football - would be a good idea something very special."