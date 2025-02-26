VIDEO: 'Good on him!' - Roy Keane delivers hilarious response to pointed James Maddison celebration as Man Utd legend continues war of words with Tottenham star
Roy Keane issued a "good on you" message to James Maddison after the Tottenham star hit back at the former midfielder when celebrating a goal.
- Maddison scored winner against Man Utd
- Hit back at Keane criticism in celebration
- Red Devils legend takes it in good humour