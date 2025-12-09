VIDEO: Gareth Bale sends classy message to Son Heung-min ahead of South Korean's emotional Tottenham return following summer exit

Son left Tottenham in the summer after a decade with the club and joined MLS side LAFC on a free transfer. The popular star ended his stay on a high by captaining Spurs to a first trophy in 17 years by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final. The 33-year-old subsequently departed after the club's pre-season tour of Asia, meaning he is yet to say a proper farewell to Spurs supporters. That will all change on Tuesday night when Son will make his first return to the club for Tottenham's Champions League game against Slavia Prague. Son will be on the pitch before kick-off and will address the crowd in what promises to be an emotional occasion.
Bale has sent a special message to Son ahead of the fixture and hopes he enjoys what promises to be a very special occasion: "Hi Sonny, Just wanted to say a massive congratulations on your time here at Tottenham. Not many players get to bow out with their last game for their club with a trophy. You are a living legend here. Hopefully you will enjoy the evening. You deserve all the plaudits you get and good luck with my old club, LAFC, and hopefully you can bring home the title there as well."
Spurs pay tribute to Son
Tottenham have also unveiled a mural in tribute to Son ahead of the match. The artwork displayed on Tottenham High Road features Son's trademark celebration and the Spurs star with the Europa League trophy. Son paid a visit to the mural during his return to London and added his signature to the bottom.
Son has also spoken about how important the trip back to his former club is for him, telling the club's media: "When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium. Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9th December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the club that this happens.”
Tottenham hoping to enjoy home comforts
Son will no doubt be hoping to cheer Spurs to victory on Tuesday, with Spurs having been in good form at home in the Champions League. Head coach Thomas Frank is hoping his team can build on the weekend's win over Brentford and deliver another victory for fans. He told reporters: "It's always good to build momentum, to get more consistent performances. We will try to build on that tomorrow night, we have a good opportunity against a Slavia Prague side who are very direct and physical, man mark all over the pitch. That can particularly make it difficult for us. It is about us making sure we perform well, with forwardness and directness in attacking play."
Spurs out to extend miserable Slavia Prague record
Slavia Prague head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without a win in the Champions League proper for 18 years. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side have already been beaten 3-0 by Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal this season in the Champions League but have held Athletic Club and Atalanta to 0-0 draws. Tottenham will be favourites for victory and know a win could be enough to take them into the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League table.