VIDEO: Fans troll Gerard Pique on street with Shakira breakup song after Segunda Division side owned by Barcelona legend suffer damaging defeat

The former Manchester United and Barcelona centre-back, who retired from professional football in 2022 to focus on his business ventures, was spotted walking through the streets of the Spanish autonomous city following FC Andorra's latest setback in the Segunda Division.

Pique’s ownership of the club has seen them rise rapidly through the divisions, but Sunday proved to be a difficult afternoon for the 38-year-old president. His side fell to a damaging 2-1 defeat against AD Ceuta at the Estadio Alfonso Murube, a result that leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table and dangerously close to the relegation scrap.

To add insult to injury, footage shared on social media shows a group of fans pulling up alongside Pique’s entourage in a car. As the World Cup winner walked with his hood up, attempting to keep a low profile, the passengers wound down the windows and blasted Shakira and Bizarrap’s 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' at full volume.