VIDEO: From the embarrassing to the ridiculous: Man Utd fans spotted racing BACK into Wembley after VAR denied USMNT star Haji Wright last-second Coventry winner in FA Cup semi-final
Some Manchester United fans experienced the embarrassing and ridiculous after being spotted running back into Wembley for an FA Cup penalty shootout.
- Sky Blues thought they had won it
- Extra-time effort chalked off
- Red Devils prevailed on penalties