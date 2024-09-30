USMNT star Christian Pulisic and girlfriend Alexa Melton take on pitch and putt challenge in ItalyTikTok
Chris Burton

VIDEO: ‘How does it feel to date a really good golfer?’ - USMNT star Christian Pulisic jokes with girlfriend Alexa Melton during pitch & putt challenge in Italy

C. PulisicUSAShowbizAC MilanSerie A

USMNT star Christian Pulisic was the butt of the joke for golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton when taking on a pitch and putt challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Melton visited Italy to watch Pulisic in action
  • Saw him score a goal in derby date with Inter
  • Found a way to work golf into time together
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below