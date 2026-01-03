Ronaldo and Felix were both left fuming as Rui Pedro Braz ran onto the field and celebrated with his goalkeeper, seconds after the final whistle was blown. The celebrations were of little surprise, given that Ahli had just ended Nassr's unbeaten start to the Saudi Pro League campaign. Ivan Toney scored a brace, while Merih Demiral also netted, before trolling Ronaldo on social media. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar was guilty of missing a glaring second-half chance as Nassr were beaten, and sustained a blow to their title hopes.
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo & Joao Felix enraged by Al-Ahli sporting director sprinting past them in wild post-match celebration as Al-Nassr surrender unbeaten run
Ronaldo and Felix enraged
Watch the clip
Al-Ahli chief issues apology to Ronaldo
A Bola reports that Braz has already been in contact with both Ronaldo and Felix in order to apologise, along with manager Jorge Jesus. He is said to have explained that his goalkeeper was upset at half-time due to a mistake in the first-half, and he had merely attempted to show his support. He claims the incident was a "misunderstanding", though he is said to have understood that his celebration could have been seen as a provocative, and that he had not meant to cause any offence.
What comes next?
Nassr are now top of the Saudi Pro League, but they will be looking firmly over their shoulders. They are just two points ahead of Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. Nassr have yet to win the league title with Ronaldo on their books, and are clearly desperate to do so. Had he had his shooting boots on Friday, they would be in a far more advantageous position.