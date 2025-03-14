Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo airbrushes Man Utd from his past! CR7 delivers brutal snub in promotional video despite winning Premier League & Champions League titles with the Red Devils

C. Ronaldo Manchester United Saudi Pro League Al Nassr FC Real Madrid Juventus Sporting CP Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has airbrushed Manchester United from his past, with CR7 delivering a brutal snub to the Red Devils in a promotional video.

  • Portuguese relaunching 'Legacy' fragrance
  • Sporting, Real Madrid & Al-Nassr feature in promotion
  • No mention of Manchester United or Juventus
