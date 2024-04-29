VIDEO: 'Brotherhood' - USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah & Yunus Musah put Juventus & AC Milan rivalries aside to share embrace after Serie A clash
USMNT “brotherhood” Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Yunus Musah put club rivalries to one side after AC Milan’s clash with Juventus.
- Bianconeri in action against Rossoneri
- Spoils shared in a goalless draw
- All friends again at the final whistle